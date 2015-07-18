BARCELONA, July 18 Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was re-elected to lead the treble winners for the next six years after a vote on Saturday, beating former incumbent Joan Laporta.

Bartomeu endured a turbulent spell at the helm having taken over in January 2014 from Sandro Rosell who stood down following the Neymar transfer scandal.

But buoyed by Barca's victory in the Champions League along with triumphs in La Liga and the King's Cup, Bartomeu saw off the challenge from Laporta, president of the Catalan club from 2003 to 2010. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Justin Palmer)