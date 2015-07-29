July 29 Barcelona fullback Douglas has suffered a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out for two months, the club said on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, who was given little playing time by coach Luis Enrique last season, went off in the first half of Barca's friendly defeat on penalties by Chelsea during their tour of the U.S on Tuesday.

"He has a hamstring injury to his right leg. The estimated time for recovery is around eight weeks," the club said in a statement.

The right back position has been a problem for Barca and while Dani Alves has renewed his contract with them, they have little cover.

Along with Douglas there is the versatile Adriano, who has been linked with a move to Roma while new signing Aleix Vidal will not be available until January due to ban on Barca by FIFA on signing players. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)