BARCELONA Aug 6 Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba will miss the European Super Cup against Sevilla on Tuesday with a hamstring injury, his club said on Thursday.

The Spanish international is likely to be out of action for over two weeks and is set to be unavailable also for the two legs of the domestic Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao but should be ready for the first match of the La Liga season against Bilbao on Aug. 23.

"Tests this morning have confirmed the player has a hamstring injury to his right leg," read a statement from Barca.

Alba picked up the injury in the 3-0 win over Roma in the Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)