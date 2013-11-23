BARCELONA Nov 23 Injury-plagued Barcelona continued to set the pace at the top of La Liga after first-half penalties to Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas set on them course for a comfortable 4-0 home win over 10-man Granada on Saturday.

Barcelona, without talisman Lionel Messi until January due to a hamstring strain, head the table with 40 points from 14 matches, six ahead of Atletico Madrid and nine clear of Real Madrid, both of whom play later on Saturday.

Iniesta opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 20 minutes, while Fabregas doubled the advantage five minutes before the break.

Granada had Manuel Iturra dismissed after 65 minutes, while Alexis Sanchez and Pedro also scored for the champions, who were also missing Xavi and goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

Valdes's replacement Jose Manuel Pinto was largely untroubled as Barcelona kept up the ominous form which has seen them drop only two points this season.

Atletico Madrid take on Getafe later on Saturday and third-placed Madrid visit Almeria. (Editing by Josh Reich)