(Clarifies in fifth para Valdes left club and not retired)

June 25 Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has signed a four-year deal to join Barcelona from Real Sociedad, the Catalan club said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Chile captain spent eight years at Sociedad and has started in all three of his country's Group B matches at the World Cup in Brazil.

"At 1.85 metres tall, Claudio Bravo is noted for his calmness between the posts, his leadership skills, and lots of agility," Barcelona said in a statement as they added a second goalkeeper to their squad since the end of last season.

"Since 2008, he has been the captain of Chile and at Real Sociedad he became one of the natural leaders of a team that in recent years have done really well in La Liga."

Barcelona's regular keeper Victor Valdes left at the end of last season, 12 years after his first-team debut, and the side have already moved to recruit Borussia Monchengladbach's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the summer transfer window.

