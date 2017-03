BARCELONA, July 23 Valencia's French defender Jeremy Mathieu will join Barcelona for a fee of 20 million euros ($26.9 million), the Catalan club said on Wednesday.

"Mathieu will sign a contract with FC Barcelona for the next four seasons plus a further optional," Barca said in a statement.

"The cost of the transfer is 20 million euros and the buy-out clause will be 50 million euros ($67.32 million)." (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, Editing by Ed Osmond)