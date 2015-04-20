BARCELONA, April 20 Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has admitted he was nervous at the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar when he joined the club.

The Uruguayan, who arrived under a cloud following his ban for biting at last year's World Cup, has made a rapid adjustment to life at the Catalan club and has scored vital goals to help put them on course for a treble.

Barca face Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday looking to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 lead from the first leg in which Suarez struck twice.

Suarez has scored 19 goals in all competitions but most importantly he has found the net in key games.

He got the winner in the El Clasico against Real Madrid last month and struck twice in the first leg against Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.

Despite scoring 31 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League last season, the prospect of proving himself in Barca's vaunted attack was intimidating.

"When I arrived I was timid with Messi and Neymar but they just said to me to play as I had done at Liverpool. Now I feel fine off and on the pitch and we have a good time together," Suarez told a news conference on Monday.

Suarez said he has concentrated on being level-headed and that his team mates have helped him fit in at the club.

"I always have gone out to try and do well and I didn't listen when it was said that I was the best in the world or the worst. I am very self-critical and I carry myself the same," Suarez said.

"When things were not going well for me I was grateful for the support of people close to me. The players always were behind me and so was the coach.

"At the moment I feel that I am helping the team with goals and assists but as long as the team is doing well then I am happy as well. It is not important who scores as long as the team progresses." (Editing by Ed Osmond)