MADRID Oct 6 Barcelona have been fined 110,000 euros ($147,000) by UEFA for incidents that marred August's European Super Cup triumph over Porto, the Spanish club said in a statement on Thursday.

European soccer's governing body has punished Barca for being two minutes late for the start of the second half in Monaco, and because 10 flares were lit in the zone occupied by their fans during the encounter.

They have three days to appeal the decision.

Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas scored to give European champions Barca a 2-0 victory over Europa League winners Porto on Aug. 26.

($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Mark Elkington; editing by Ken Ferris)