BARCELONA Oct 26 There was mixed news for Barcelona on the injury front on Wednesday when Alexis Sanchez returned to training but fellow forward Pedro was ruled out for longer than originally expected.

Spain international Pedro had to be replaced by David Villa early in the second half of Tuesday's 1-0 La Liga win at Granada after twisting his left ankle.

Barca said after preliminary checks he would be out for between 10 and 15 days but further tests on Wednesday showed he could be missing for as long as three weeks, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.cat).

Chile forward Sanchez has not played since damaging a hamstring in the 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Sept. 10 but joined the squad for part of Wednesday's session, the Spanish and European champions added.

Central defenders Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique both trained normally and should be available for the home La Liga game against Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Barca play at Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)