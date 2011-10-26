BARCELONA Oct 26 There was mixed news for
Barcelona on the injury front on Wednesday when Alexis Sanchez
returned to training but fellow forward Pedro was ruled out for
longer than originally expected.
Spain international Pedro had to be replaced by David Villa
early in the second half of Tuesday's 1-0 La Liga win at Granada
after twisting his left ankle.
Barca said after preliminary checks he would be out for
between 10 and 15 days but further tests on Wednesday showed he
could be missing for as long as three weeks, Barca said on their
website (www.fcbarcelona.cat).
Chile forward Sanchez has not played since damaging a
hamstring in the 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Sept. 10 but
joined the squad for part of Wednesday's session, the Spanish
and European champions added.
Central defenders Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique both trained
normally and should be available for the home La Liga game
against Real Mallorca on Saturday.
Barca play at Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Champions
League on Tuesday.
(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)