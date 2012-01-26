MADRID Jan 25 Barcelona coach Pep
Guardiola and his players breathed a collective sigh of relief
on Wednesday after they were given a mighty King's Cup scare by
holders Real Madrid before holding on to eliminate their arch
rivals 4-3 on aggregate.
Barca, who lost to Real in last year's final, were 2-0 ahead
by halftime in a dramatic quarter-final second leg at the Nou
Camp and 4-1 up on aggregate but the visitors rallied to pull
two goals back and leave themselves needing only one more to
advance to the last four.
In the frenetic closing stages, Real defender Sergio Ramos
was shown a second yellow card and sent off and his team mates
furiously berated the match officials as they left the pitch.
"It's more difficult each time to beat Real Madrid and
that's why we are pleased with the game today," Guardiola, who
has only suffered one reverse to Real in 14 matches since he
took charge in 2008, told a news conference.
"Madrid are a great team and that's why the victory is worth
so much," the former Barca and Spain midfielder added.
"They played a good match but over the 180 minutes we were
the deserved winners."
Barca fullback Daniel Alves, who blasted a spectacular goal
to make it 2-0 in first-half added time, said Real had played
"phenomenally well".
"This is the version of Real Madrid that causes us the most
problems because they pressure you a lot," the Brazilian said.
"They were closing us down well and making it difficult for
us to bring the ball forward.
"But the important thing is that we have the victory in the
tie in the bag."
SOUR NOTE
Barca's success, which set up a semi-final against Valencia
or Levante, was soured by injuries to playmaker Andres Iniesta
and forward Alexis Sanchez.
Iniesta damaged a thigh muscle in the first half and had to
be replaced by Pedro, who netted the opening goal, while
Guardiola said Sanchez had also picked up an injury that could
keep him out for several games.
Real coach Jose Mourinho, who turns 49 on Thursday, gave a
subdued performance at his news conference and refrained from
directly criticising the match officials when quizzed about some
of the more controversial decisions taken during the game.
However, he did make a reference to some of his players
saying it was "impossible to win at the Nou Camp", an allusion
to the belief he expressed last season that Barca get favourable
treatment from referees.
"I am not insinuating anything," he said when asked if the
referee had performed poorly.
"You are the ones who understand football, I understand
less," added the Portuguese, who has an increasingly testy
relationship with the Spanish media.
"Although I don't read or listen much to the sports press I
will wait for your reports to find out your opinion."
