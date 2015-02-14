BARCELONA Feb 14 Barcelona may be without midfielder Andres Iniesta for Sunday's La Liga game at home to Levante (1600 GMT) after the Spain international missed training on Saturday due to a bout of flu.

"The FC Barcelona first team trained on Saturday morning after having the day off on Friday," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

"(Coach) Luis Enrique had his full squad at his disposal apart from Andres Iniesta, who has the flu," they added.

Second-placed Barca are a point behind Real Madrid ahead of the leaders' game at home to Deportivo La Coruna later on Saturday (1700).

Real are looking to bounce back after last weekend's 4-0 drubbing at champions Atletico Madrid, who are three points behind Barca in third and play at Celta Vigo on Sunday (2000).

Luis Enrique told a news conference on Saturday he was wary of a Levante side who are struggling down in 18th place.

"We are playing a Levante team who are fighting to maintain their place in the top flight," added the former Spain and Barca midfielder.

"I don't take teams who are in a difficult situation lightly and it could be a banana skin.

"It's going to be tough against a team which closes ranks at the back and works well in defence. Then they are dangerous on the counter attack and at set pieces." (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)