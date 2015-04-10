BARCELONA, April 10 Barcelona have Jordi Alba available for Saturday's game at fifth-placed Sevilla after the Spain left back completed his recovery from a leg muscle injury, the La Liga leaders said on Friday.

"The defender is healthy again after suffering a right adductor injury in Spain's Euro 2016 qualifier versus Ukraine (last month)," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) ahead of the clash at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Barca could have their four-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid cut to a point before they take to the pitch in the Andalusian capital as Real host La Liga debutants Eibar earlier on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are well placed to repeat 2009's historic treble under Pep Guardiola. They play their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Paris St Germain on Wednesday and meet Athletic Bilbao in the King's Cup final at the end of May.

Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic will play against his old club at the Europa League champions' intimidating arena for the first time since leaving last July if, as expected, he is selected by coach Luis Enrique.

"Every team that come to the Pizjuan know how tough it is to play there and the fans there add to that pressure," the Croatia international said on Barca's website on Friday.

"But playing for Sevilla you also know how tough it is to play against Barca. We always had a very hard time," added the 27-year-old.

"We've got eight matches to go this season and to win this game would be pretty big.

"I'm going to give it my all to help my teammates. I always want to win, whether I'm training or playing cards with my wife."

Barca have 74 points in first place, with Real on 70, five ahead of champions Atletico Madrid, who play at Malaga on Saturday.

Valencia are three points further back in fourth ahead of their game at home to Real Sociedad on Monday. Sevilla are fifth with 61 points.

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood)