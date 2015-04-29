BARCELONA, April 29 Barcelona's formidable attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar seem to be scoring at will just as the club's bid for a treble of titles reaches a crucial stage.

Known collectively in Spain as 'MSN', the South American trio reached 102 goals for the season in all competitions in the La Liga leaders' 6-0 drubbing of Getafe on Tuesday, two more than the club record set by Messi, Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry when Barca won the treble in 2009.

Messi struck twice, including a dinked 'Panenka' penalty, Suarez also hit a double and Neymar scored once as Barca pulled five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top with four games remaining.

Argentina captain Messi is on 49 goals, Uruguay striker Suarez, whose ban for biting an opponent at the World Cup expired at the end of October, has 21, and Brazil forward Neymar 32.

With that kind of return, it is little wonder that the three have a market value of 260 million euros ($286 million), according to website Transfermarkt.com.

All six of Barca's goals, including a superb curling effort into the top corner from captain Xavi, delighted the Nou Camp faithful and Barca's dazzling performance suggested they could be peaking at just the right time.

The play their Champions League semi-final, first leg at Bayern Munich next Wednesday and will seek a record-extending 27th King's Cup crown when they play Athletic Bilbao in the final at the Nou Camp at the end of May.

"I don't remember another match in which we saw so many spectacular goals," coach Luis Enrique, who is in his debut season, told a news conference. "When the team is this effective it is unstoppable."

The scoring exploits of 'MSN' overshadowed another eye-catching performance from Xavi, who at 35 is still one of the best midfield playmakers in the game.

The former Spain international, making his 501st La Liga appearance, may be in his last season at the club he joined as a boy but the home fans chanted for him to stay when he was substituted in the second half.

"I got to know Xavi when I was still playing and I remember when he graduated from the academy," Luis Enrique, a former Barca and Spain midfielder, told reporters. "He is a player from another galaxy and he can play as long as he likes."

($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Writing by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)