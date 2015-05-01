(Corrects venue of Barca match in second paragraph)

By Elena Gyldenkerne

BARCELONA May 1 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has warned of the potential threat to the La Liga leaders' title charge posed by a Cordoba side who are five points adrift at the bottom and on the brink of relegation.

Barca, who hit six goals past Getafe without reply on Tuesday, play at the apparently doomed Andalusians on Saturday, when a win would stretch their advantage over second-placed Real Madrid to five points, at least for a few hours.

Real play at fifth-placed Sevilla later on Saturday in what is probably the toughest of their four remaining fixtures.

"Cordoba's difficult situation makes them stronger and we are approaching the match like all the rest, independently of where the opponent is in the standings," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"When there are four games left, everyone has significant obligations and they are key matches in the championship," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder.

"I expect a Cordoba side even playing with freedom because their situation is tough and although they still have a chance avoiding the drop will be complicated.

"I have no doubt that we will have problems against them and we will need a very good performance."

As the season nears its climax, Barca are in with a chance of repeating 2009's treble, when they became the first, and so far only, Spanish club to win the Champions League and domestic league and Cup titles in the same year.

They host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and will seek a record-extending 27th King's Cup triumph in the final against Athletic Bilbao at the end of this month.

"I am not here to comment on what our rivals do," Luis Enrique, who is in his first season in charge, told reporters.

"We are focused on collecting points and if we win all our matches it doesn't matter what the others do.

"I obviously prefer that our rivals, in this case Real Madrid, struggle and drop points.

"But what I am really worried about it that we win our match against Cordoba." (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)