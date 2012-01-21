MADRID Jan 21 Spain forward Pedro has recovered from injury and returned to Barcelona's squad to visit Malaga in La Liga on Sunday, the world, European and Spanish champions said.

Pedro suffered a hamstring strain two weeks ago and missed the side's wins against Real Betis in La Liga and Real Madrid in the King's Cup on Wednesday.

Defender Andreu Fontas had surgery to repair a torn knee ligament on Saturday and doctors told a news confrence he would be out of action for six months.

Asked to comment on Barca and Spain striker David Villa's recovery from a broken leg, doctor Ramon Cugat said: "He's in high spirits and working hard.

"He is recovering well but it is still too early to talk of timescales."

Villa, Spain's all-time leading scorer, is expected to be sidelined for up to five months, putting his participation at Euro 2012 in doubt.

He broke his left tibia playing for Barca in the Club World Cup semi-finals in Japan in December. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)