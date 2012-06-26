MADRID, June 26 Barcelona have set aside an
average of 40 million euros ($49.92 million) per year to spend
on players and are in talks with Valencia to buy Spain fullback
Jordi Alba, president Sandro Rosell said on Tuesday.
"I am not happy these negotiations (for Alba) have leaked
out but they have," Rosell told a news conference as part of his
annual review of the season.
Alba, who has turned in excellent performances at left back
for semi-finalists Spain at Euro 2012, started out in Barca's
youth ranks and could return in place of France international
Eric Abidal who is recovering from a liver transplant.
Spanish media have reported Valencia want 15 million euros
for the player, who turned 23 in March.
Rosell added preliminary financial results for the 2011-12
season suggested Barca would make a profit of 40 million euros,
almost twice as much as the projected 21 million.
The cash will be used to pay debts which stand at a net 340
million euros.
Plans to refurbish the club's giant Camp Nou arena have been
put on hold as debt reduction takes priority, Rosell said.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
(Writing by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)