BARCELONA Aug 2 Neymar marked his home debut for Barcelona with a fine assist but a goal eluded the Brazil forward as the La Liga champions crushed his former club Santos 8-0 in the Joan Gamper invitational trophy on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who completed a high-profile move to Spain at the end of May, came on at halftime at the Nou Camp and set up Cesc Fabregas to score his second of the night before shaving the crossbar with a fierce effort of his own late on.

World Player of the Year Lionel Messi set Barca on their way with a goal in the eighth minute and was on the pitch with Neymar for the first time for just over 15 minutes at the start of the second half before the Argentina forward was substituted.

Santos defender Leo netted an own goal in the 12th minute before Alexis Sanchez made it 3-0 to the home side 10 minutes later and Pedro added another in the 28th.

Spain midfielder Fabregas looked sharp after he came on at halftime and quickly made it 6-0 with a well-taken double before smashing a free kick against a post and Adriano and B team teenager Jean Marie Dongou completed the rout.

Barca begin the defence of their La Liga title, when they will be chasing a fifth triumph in six seasons, at home to Levante in just over two weeks. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)