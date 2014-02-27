MADRID Feb 27 Barcelona full back Jordi Alba has returned to training following his thigh strain, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

The Spain defender, who spent more than two months on the sidelines before Christmas with a hamstring problem, picked up his latest injury in last week's 2-0 Champions League win at Manchester City.

Alba missed last weekend's surprise 3-1 La Liga defeat at Real Sociedad, which allowed Real Madrid to open a three-point lead at the top, but could be available for Sunday's game at home to promoted Almeria.

Barca and Spain team mate Cesc Fabregas said the squad had analysed what went wrong against Sociedad and were ready to put it right against Almeria.

"We are the first to admit we did not play well," Fabregas told a post-training news conference.

"We lacked mobility, intensity and precision, which are vital to winning matches," added the former Arsenal captain.

"We have analysed it, we know where we went wrong and now we have to rediscover the form we did not show there.

"We have had a week to recuperate, disconnect and prepare for Sunday's game which is crucial for lifting our spirits," said Fabregas.

"I have a lot of belief in this squad and these players. There is still time to achieve great things this season." (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)