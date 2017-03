BARCELONA, March 22 Barcelona have Gerard Pique back for Sunday's La Liga 'Clasico' at leaders Real Madrid but captain and fellow centre back Carles Puyol is out injured, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.

Pique missed last weekend's 7-0 home win over Osasuna with an ankle problem but is in the squad for the clash at the Bernabeu (2000 GMT), when third-placed Barca will seek to trim Real's four-point advantage and keep alive their bid for a fifth title in six years.

Puyol, who is leaving Barca at the end of the season, is recovering well from a knee injury and should return to training next week, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Real have a three-point lead over second-placed city rivals Atletico Madrid, who play at bottom side Real Betis earlier on Sunday (1600). (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)