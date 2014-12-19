BARCELONA Dec 19 Barcelona forward Neymar has recovered from a minor ankle problem and is available for Saturday's La Liga game at home to Cordoba, the club said on Friday.

Neymar has not played since he scored Barca's second goal in the 3-1 Champions League victory at home to Paris St Germain on Dec. 10 and missed last weekend's 0-0 La Liga draw at Getafe and Tuesday's King's Cup game against Huesca.

He trained with the rest of the squad on Friday before being given the all-clear by medical staff as Luis Enrique's men prepare for their final outing before the two-week winter break.

"Neymar trained normally on Friday morning," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Neymar's Brazil team mate Dani Alves, who has a hamstring strain, was unable to train with the squad, they added.

A win for Barca at the Nou Camp would close the gap to leaders Real Madrid to one point.

Real's game at home to Sevilla has been postponed until early February due to their participation in this week's Club World Cup in Morocco.

Neymar has been on fine form this season and has scored 11 goals in La Liga and three in the Champions League. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)