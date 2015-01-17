BARCELONA Jan 17 If Barcelona are to overhaul leaders Real Madrid and wrest the La Liga title back from Atletico Madrid for a fifth Spanish top-flight triumph in seven years they will have to improve their form away from home.

Barca have won eight out of nine games at their Nou Camp stadium, a 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo the only blip, but have dropped 10 points on the road following defeats at Real Madrid and Real Sociedad and draws at Getafe and Malaga.

Real, a point clear of second-placed Barca at the top, have won seven out of nine away games although they still have to play at Barca and champions Atletico Madrid.

"This is a marvellous sport in which the winner is not always the best team," Barca coach Luis Enrique told a news conference on Saturday previewing Sunday's game at promoted Deportivo La Coruna.

"The fans and the stadium have an impact," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder.

"We always go out to win, whether we nail it or not, but the idea of going after the game is one we have every time.

"Playing away from home is harder than playing in your own stadium for a lot of reasons."

Luis Enrique has been under pressure in recent weeks following reports of a rift with Barca's talismanic Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

Last weekend's 3-1 victory at home to Atletico helped calm the waters but the next time Barca stutter speculation the coach's days are numbered is sure to return.

"As soon as we lose or draw there will be another party," Luis Enrique, whose relationship with the media has been testy in recent days, told reporters.

Barca have little time to recuperate after the Depor game as they host Atletico on Wednesday in a King's Cup quarter-final first leg. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)