BARCELONA Jan 23 Barcelona are not concerned about Luis Suarez's lack of goals in his first few months in Spain and are confident the Uruguay forward will rediscover his scoring touch soon, coach Luis Enrique said on Friday.

Suarez, who joined from Liverpool in the close season, has made 10 La Liga appearances since his ban for biting an opponent expired at the end of October but has only managed two goals.

His return in the Champions League is significantly better, with two in three games, and he has one in one King's Cup appearance, while he has also made four assists in La Liga, one in Europe's elite club competition and one in the Cup.

Suarez has been fluffing chances he put away for fun on his way to becoming Premier League top scorer last season and his wild shot over the crossbar from a few metres out in Wednesday's King's Cup quarter-final at home to Atletico Madrid was only the latest in a catalogue of misses.

Speaking ahead of Barca's La Liga game at Elche on Saturday, Luis Enrique said he was sure Suarez would start to score more regularly and noted the 27-year-old made a valuable contribution with his movement off the ball and his tackling back.

"This is something that all forwards go through," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

"It seems it's just not happening for him but he brings a lot to the team," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder.

"It's about adaptation, there is no magic formula. He is integrated perfectly into the team and we are not worried.

"If I was worried I would tell you, but I am not. Would I like my strikers to score more goals? Of course!"

While Barca's Argentina forward Lionel Messi continues to score at will, a lack of goals from his team mates will not be so much of an issue.

Messi struck his 22nd La Liga hat-trick in last weekend's 4-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna, leaving him one short of record holder Cristiano Ronaldo, and also scored in Wednesday's 1-0 Cup win against Atletico.

Second-placed Barca are a point behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, at the halfway point of the season, with champions Atletico three points further adrift in third.

Real play at Cordoba and Atletico host Rayo Vallecano either side of Barca's game on Saturday. (Additional reporting by Elena Gyldenkerne in Barcelona, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)