BARCELONA Jan 18 Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has not recovered sufficiently from a bruised knee to feature in Sunday's La Liga game at Levante (1800 GMT).

The Spanish international sustained the injury in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid who are level with Barca on 50 points at the top of the table and host Sevilla on Sunday (2000).

Barca coach Gerardo Martino, who is also without Neymar for the game in Valencia after the Brazil forward damaged ankle tendons in Thursday's King's Cup game at Getafe, said Iniesta was being rested as a precaution.

"He trained almost normally," Martino told a news conference on Saturday. "If the Levante game was a decisive one Andres would play."

The Argentine added that Iniesta would probably be back for Wednesday's King's Cup quarter-final first leg at Levante.

Real Madrid, third in La Liga, can draw level with Barca and Atletico with a win at bottom side Real Betis later on Saturday (1500). (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)