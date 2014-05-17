(Adds quotes, details)

BARCELONA May 17 Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino resigned on Saturday after the Catalan side finished second to Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race.

"I would like to thank the club for putting their confidence in me and I am sorry that I was unable to deliver," Argentine Martino told a news conference.

"The team fought to the end with lots of dignity."

Barcelona finished runners-up in La Liga after drawing 1-1 with champions Atletico in their final game of the season.

"I would like to congratulate Atletico they have done very well all through the season," Martino added.

