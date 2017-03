BARCELONA Aug 31 Lionel Messi picked up a hamstring strain in Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday, the club said.

"He has pulled the hamstring of his right leg, it is a minor injury," Barca said in statement.

Forward Munir El Haddadi has a bruised calf and tests on both injuries will be carried out on Monday.

Messi is now likely to miss Argentina's friendly against Germany on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)