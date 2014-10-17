Oct 17 Lionel Messi, the Argentina captain and four times World Player of the Year, is marking 10 years with Barcelona. The following lists 10 golden moments in his time with the Spanish club.

1. Official debut in the first team for Barcelona on 16th October, 2004, coming on as a substitute for Deco in the local derby with Espanyol.

2. First goal for Barca in La Liga came against Albacete in May, 2005, when he received a pass from Ronaldinho and beat the keeper with a delicate chip.

3. Messi scored his first hat-trick in March, 2007, against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp.

4. Against Getafe in April 2007, Messi scored his most memorable goal which was compared to that by compatriot Diego Maradona against England in 1986 when he started his run from the halfway line.

5. He received his first Ballon d'Or in 2009, the calendar year in which Messi helped Barca to win all six trophies available.

6. Messi scored the second goal in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in May 2011, to win his third Champions League title.

7. In March 2012, Messi became Barca's all-time maximum goal-scorer as he beat the previous record of 232 by Cesar Rodriguez.

8. Messi scored a record 50 goals in the 2011-12 La Liga season.

9. In the 2012 calendar year Messi scored 91 goals and beat the previous record by Gerd Muller who hit 85 for Germany and Bayern Munich in 1972.

10. Messi became the first player to be World Player of the Year four times by winning it again in 2012. (Compiled by Tim Hanlon, editing by Alan Baldwin)