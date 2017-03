BARCELONA Jan 7 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been given the all-clear by medical staff and included in the squad for Wednesday's King's Cup last 16, first leg at home to Getafe, the club said on Tuesday.

The Argentine World Player of the Year has not featured for the Spanish champions since straining a thigh muscle on Nov. 10, the latest in a series of muscle injuries that plagued him throughout 2013.

His return will give Barca a lift as they prepare for Saturday's La Liga clash at Atletico Madrid, who are level with Barca at the top on 49 points from 18 matches. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)