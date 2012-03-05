MADRID, March 5 Barcelona will appeal
against the red card shown to Gerard Pique in Saturday's La Liga
match against Sporting Gijon, a club spokesman said on Monday.
Pique was shown what appeared from television replays to be
a harsh straight red early in the second half of the 3-1 win at
the Nou Camp when he tangled with Gijon's Miguel de las Cuevas
on the edge of the Barca area.
The Spain international was quoted as saying in local media
that the referee's decision looked to have been pre-meditated,
comments condemned by the head of the referees' technical
committee, Victoriano Sanchez Arminio, who said he would be
making a formal complaint.
Toni Freixa, spokesman for Barca's board of directors, told
a news conference the club had "not been having much luck" with
refereeing decisions this season.
They had also written to the Spanish soccer federation
(RFEF) to ask under what circumstances the head of the referees
committee is able to make formal complaints to the federation's
disciplinary committee.
Sanchez Arminio's comments, made to Spanish radio and
television broadcasters, were "an opportunistic show for the
benefit of the media that provoke discriminatory treatment in a
top-level competition," Freixa said.
The world, European and Spanish champions had also decided
not to attend Tuesday's soccer federation (RFEF) general
assembly, he added.
The club are upset that their request to stage May's King's
Cup final at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium, supported by their
opponents Athletic Bilbao, has not been granted.
Real have said the arena, Spain's second biggest after the
Nou Camp, is unavailable because of planned building work.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)