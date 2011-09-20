MADRID, Sept 20 Barcelona president Sandro
Rosell has urged members to back the club's lucrative
sponsorship deal with Qatar Sports Investment or risk the cash
being invested elsewhere, including potentially in great rivals
Real Madrid.
Barca members will vote on the record five-year deal, worth
as much as 170 million euros ($232 million), at a general
assembly on Saturday amid criticism officials have compromised
the club's ideals for material gain.
The Spanish and European champions were one of the few sides
in world soccer not to have a corporate logo on their shirts,
instead displaying the name of the United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF), for which they paid the organisation 1.5 million
euros ($2 million) a year.
However, since the Qatar deal their shirts have carried the
name "Qatar Foundation" on the front, with UNICEF relocated to
the back below the player's name.
"I would vote yes to Qatar Foundation," Rosell was quoted as
saying in local media.
"This income is a necessity for the club," he added. "If
this money doesn't go to Barca it will be reinvested somewhere
else. Let's hope it's not in our biggest rival (Real)."
($1=.7317 Euro)
