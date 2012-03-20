Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
MADRID, March 20 Lionel Messi set a Barcelona scoring record of 233 goals when he netted his second of the night in a La Liga match at home to Granada on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old World Player of the Year, who now has 53 goals in all competitions this season, earlier matched the previous best of 232 set by Cesar Rodriguez in the 1940s and 50s in his 314th appearance. Cesar needed 354 official games.
Messi broke the record in the 67th minute at the Nou Camp when the Argentina forward burst clear and lifted the ball over Granada goalkeeper Julio Cesar to make it 3-2 to the home side. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.