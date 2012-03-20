MADRID, March 20 Lionel Messi set a Barcelona scoring record of 233 goals when he netted his second of the night in a La Liga match at home to Granada on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old World Player of the Year, who now has 53 goals in all competitions this season, earlier matched the previous best of 232 set by Cesar Rodriguez in the 1940s and 50s in his 314th appearance. Cesar needed 354 official games.

Messi broke the record in the 67th minute at the Nou Camp when the Argentina forward burst clear and lifted the ball over Granada goalkeeper Julio Cesar to make it 3-2 to the home side. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)