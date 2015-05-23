MADRID May 23 Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has not recovered from a hamstring strain and will be rested for the champions' final La Liga game of the season later on Saturday as a precaution.

The Uruguay international picked up the injury in Barca's semi-final, second leg at Bayern Munich on May 12 and missed last weekend's La Liga title clincher at Atletico Madrid.

Barca coach Luis Enrique will be hoping to have him back in the side for next Saturday's King's Cup final against Athletic Bilbao and the Champions League final a week later as the Catalan giants chase a treble of trophies.

With Barca an unassailable four points clear of Real Madrid at the top, Luis Enrique also decided to rest defenders Gerard Pique and Dani Alves, midfielders Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic and goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen for Deportivo's visit to the Nou Camp.

Barca captain Xavi, who announced on Thursday he is leaving to join Qatari side Al Sadd at the end of the season, will lift the La Liga trophy, Barca's fifth in seven seasons, after Saturday's match. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)