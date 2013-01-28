MADRID Jan 28 Goalkeeper Victor Valdes will be welcome to discuss a new contract with Barcelona if he goes back on his decision to reject extension talks, club president Sandro Rosell said on Monday.

Spain's number two behind Real Madrid's Iker Casillas has been at Barca since joining their academy in 1995 but the 31-year-old said two weeks ago he was keen to experience other leagues and cultures after his deal expires in June 2014.

"We have the doors open for him to come and talk to us if he has a rethink," Rosell said at a club event.

"We would like it if he decided he wanted to continue his experience at Barca."

Barca were worried that fans would turn on their goalkeeper after his decision but he was given a warm welcome in Sunday's 5-1 home league win over Osasuna.

"The Nou Camp gave their verdict and they said they wanted Valdes to stay," Rosell added.

Valdes will be watching from the dugout in Wednesday's King's Cup semi-final first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu with reserve Jose Manuel Pinto always given the starting place in Cup games.

Valdes has won three Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns as Barca's number one and is one of only two men to have won Spain's Zamora award for the fewest goals conceded in La Liga five times.

