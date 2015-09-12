MADRID, Sept 12 Thomas Vermaelen's struggles with injury continued on Saturday when the Barcelona defender picked up a calf problem in the 2-1 La Liga victory at Atletico Madrid.

The Belgian international damaged his hamstring at last year's World Cup in Brazil, shortly before he joined Barca from Arsenal.

The 29-year-old eventually needed surgery and did not make his debut until the final weeks of last season.

Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) that Vermaelen, who had to come off in the 27th minute at the Calderon and was replaced by Frenchman Jeremy Mathieu, had damaged the calf muscle in his left leg.

They did not say how long he might be sidelined but Spanish media reported he would be out for three weeks.

Barca play their Champions League Group E opener at AS Roma on Wednesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)