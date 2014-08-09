MADRID Aug 9 Barcelona have moved to strengthen their defence by agreeing to sign Belgium centre back Thomas Vermaelen from Arsenal on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said on Saturday.

Barca did not publish any financial details on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) but Spanish media said they had agreed to pay about 19 million euros ($25.48 million) for Vermaelen.

The 28-year-old defender joined Arsenal in 2009 after a nine-year stint at Ajax Amsterdam and quickly became a fan favourite while also being promoted to club captain.

