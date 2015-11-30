BARCELONA Nov 30 Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen is finally injury free and looking forward to experiencing his first Club World Cup starting in two weeks, the Belgium international said on Monday.

Vermaelen, 30, damaged a hamstring at last year's World Cup finals in Brazil before signing for Barca from Arsenal, prompting some to question why the club completed the deal.

He eventually needed surgery and did not make his official debut until the final weeks of last season and has struggled to win a regular place in coach Luis Enrique's starting lineup.

However, as Barcelona prepare to jet off to the Club World Cup in Japan, Vermaelen said he was feeling good and looking forward to the experience of playing in the FIFA tournament, which features the six continental champions.

"Of course, last year was a bit disappointing with the injury I had but I had a good pre-season," he told Reuters Television. "So I feel good at the moment and I have no problems."

After a subdued start to the season, Barca have been on scintillating form in recent weeks fired by the goals of Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Talisman Lionel Messi returned from a two-month injury layoff in the La Liga 'Clasico' against Real Madrid on Nov. 21 and Barca's reunited attacking trident look close to unstoppable.

After winning a treble of Champions League, La Liga and King's Cup titles last term, Barca are four points clear at the top of Spain's domestic league and through to the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition as group winners.

They play the second leg of their King's Cup last 32 tie against third-tier Villanovense at the Nou Camp on Wednesday after October's first leg ended 0-0.

"I'm very honored to be part of this team of course," Vermaelen said. "We're playing well at the moment I think and to go to the Club World Cup for me will be something new.

"I know some of the players have the experience but for me it's something new, so something I look forward to and I'm very excited of course." (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)