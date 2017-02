MADRID, June 13 Tito Vilanova, Pep Guardiola's former assistant, has agreed a two-year deal to become of coach of Barcelona from next season, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

"Vilanova will sign his contract on June 15. The presentation will take place on Friday at the Nou Camp," Barcelona said on their official Twitter feed.

