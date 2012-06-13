(Updates with details)

MADRID, June 13 Tito Vilanova, Pep Guardiola's former assistant, has agreed a two-year deal to coach Barcelona from next season, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

"Vilanova will sign his contract on June 15. The presentation will take place on Friday at the Nou Camp," Barcelona said on their official Twitter feed.

Although Barcelona announced Vilanova would step up to the post on the same day that Guardiola gave his news conference to say he was leaving on April 27, negotiations to put Vilanova's new contract in place have taken time to come to fruition.

Vilanova, 42, had been at Guardiola's side since the two took the reins at the Barca B team in 2007 and then moved up the following year to replace Frank Rijkaard with the first team.

Under Guardiola, Barca enjoyed the most successful period in the club's history, winning 14 titles from the the 19 competitions they competed in.

He signed off with a King's Cup victory over Athletic Bilbao last month, and said he needed to take time out to recharge his batteries.

At the news conference, when Guardiola said he would not be renewing his link with the club, Barca sports director Andoni Zubizarreta hailed Vilanova for the continuity he brought to their project.

"He represents a style of play, analysis, planning, commitment and personality," Zubizarreta said.

Vilanova played in the Barca youth ranks but never made any official appearances for the first team, and pursued a career with other clubs including Celta Vigo and Real Mallorca.

He started his coaching career in Barca's famed youth academy in the 2001/2 season, and returned with his close friend Guardiola in 2007.

