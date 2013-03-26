BARCELONA, March 26 Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova will gradually ease himself back into his job after arriving back in Spain on Tuesday following two months of cancer treatment in New York, the La Liga club said.

The 44-year-old needed a second round of surgery in December following an initial operation to remove a tumour from his saliva glands in November 2011 and his assistant Jordi Roura took charge while he relocated to the United States for a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Vilanova arrived in Barcelona early on Tuesday and returned home to rest, Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Roura would take charge of Tuesday evening's training session, when most of the squad will be absent due to the international break, and Vilanova would "gradually" rejoin the first team, they added.

Barca's next match is at Celta Vigo on Saturday and they play at Paris St Germain in their Champions League last eight, first leg on April 2. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)