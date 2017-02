MADRID, April 27 Pep Guardiola's assistant Tito Vilanova will take over as Barcelona coach next season after Guardiola announced he will step down, the La Liga club said on Friday.

"We chose Tito because he represents the idea and the image," sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta told a news conference at the Nou Camp. "He has commitment and personality." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)