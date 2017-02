MADRID, July 19 Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova is to step down due to ill health, Sport, El Mundo Deportivo and other Spanish media reported on Friday, without identifying the source of their information.

Vilanova, 44, has been battling throat cancer for the past couple of years and spent two months having treatment in New York last season.

Barca president Sandro Rosell and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta are due to hold a news conference at 1830 GMT on Friday. (Writing by by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alison Wildey)