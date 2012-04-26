MADRID, April 26 Barcelona playmaker Xavi will
be out of action for around 15 days with a damaged left calf
muscle, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.
The Spain international has been struggling with a calf
problem all season and has only completed two of their last
eight matches, while looking far from his best.
One of Barca's leading players, he is set to miss the La
Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano, Malaga and Espanyol but
should be back in time for the King's Cup final against Athletic
Bilbao on May 25.
Xavi joins Gerard Pique on the injury list after the
defender suffered a blow to the head during a collision with his
goalkeeper Victor Valdes during their Champions League
semi-final defeat by Chelsea on Tuesday.
The club said Spain defender Pique would be out of action
for a week.
Barca trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by seven points with
four matches left to play this season.
