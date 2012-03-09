MADRID, March 9 Karim Benzema has returned
to the Real Madrid squad in time to visit Real Betis in La Liga
on Saturday, after three weeks on the sidelines with a thigh
strain.
The France striker has not played since having to be
substituted with an injury during Real's 1-1 draw at CSKA Moscow
in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Feb 21, but
should available for next Wednesday's return leg.
"I hope he will be able to play tomorrow as long as there is
no risk involved," coach Jose Mourinho told reporters before
their final training session on Friday.
"If there is a risk we will not take it with two months of
the competition still in front of us."
Benzema is the club's second highest scorer behind Cristiano
Ronaldo with 21 goals in all competitions.
Angel Di Maria and Fabio Coentrao were out with injuries
while Ricardo Carvalho is suspended.
Real top the standings with 67 points and 13 matches left to
play, 10 ahead of second-placed Barcelona.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)