MADRID, June 3 Marcelo Bielsa and Athletic
Bilbao have sealed an agreement to extend the Argentine coach's
contract by a year until the end of next season, the La Liga
club said on Sunday.
"Athletic Club and the coach Marcelo Bielsa have agreed to
extend the contractual relationship between the two parties
until June 30, 2013," Bilbao said in a statement on their
website (www.athletic-club.net).
Known as "the mad one" for his eccentric touchline behaviour
and often mystifying news conferences, Bielsa's entertaining
brand of attacking football helped Bilbao reach the finals of
both the Europa League and the King's Cup last season, where
they lost to Atletico Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
The former Argentina coach's side suffered a poor run of
league form towards the end of the season and finished a
disappointing 10th in La Liga but will take part in the Europa
League again due to their runners-up finish in the King's Cup.
Bilbao, who only field those of Basque origin, have a crop
of talented players in their squad, including Spain pair
Fernando Llorente and Javi Martinez, playmaker Ander Herrera and
attacking midfielders Iker Muniain and Oscar de Marcos.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)