MADRID Jan 11 Athletic Bilbao midfielder Raul Garcia damaged knee ligaments in Saturday's 2-0 La Liga defeat at Sevilla, the Europa League participants said on Monday after a scan confirmed the injury.

Garcia, who has immediately become a key part of the Basque team after joining from Atletico Madrid in the close season, had to come off after half an hour of the game at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Bilbao did not say how long the combative 29-year-old from Pamplona would be sidelined but local media reported he would be out for around two months.

Bilbao, who are eighth in La Liga at the halfway stage of the season, play the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Olympique Marseille on Feb. 18 at the Ligue 1 side's Stade Velodrome. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)