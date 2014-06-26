June 26 Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Herrera has bought himself out of his contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, clearing the way for him to join Manchester United.

"The player has shown his wish to nullify and unilaterally end the contractual relationship he has had (with the club) since July 11, 2011 and he has deposited the required buyout fee established in the contract," Bilbao said on their website (www.athletic-club.net).

Bilbao said earlier on Thursday they had rejected a bid for the 24-year-old from United valued at around 36 million euros ($49 million), the same as the buyout fee.

