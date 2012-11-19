MADRID Nov 19 Athletic Bilbao's Spain striker Fernando Llorente cast more doubt over his future after he refused to speak at a club news conference on Monday.

The 27-year-old, known as the 'Lion King', turned down a contract extension beyond 2013 in the close season but Bilbao have refused to negotiate with interested parties.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa has since relegated Bilbao's top scorer last season, when they reached the final of the Europa League and King's Cup, to the bench and Llorente has yet to start a La Liga match this term.

"No other player will be speaking after the refusal of Fernando Llorente to appear in front of the media," Bilbao said on their official Twitter feed ahead of a news conference with defender Jon Aurtenetxe on Monday.

Llorente's former club team mate Javi Martinez, who forced his own Bilbao exit to Bayern Munich in August by travelling to Germany without the club's permission before being bought out of his contract for 40 million euros ($51.26 million), sympathised.

"I know he has been going though some tough times," Martinez told a news conference in Valencia ahead of Bayern's Champions League Group F clash at the Mestalla.

"All I can do from here is wish him well and hope that everything is sorted out for him soon," he said of his Spain team mate.

Last week, Bilbao president Josu Urrutia indicated the club had no intention of letting Llorente go in the January transfer window, adding that there did not appear to have been any change of heart from the player to stay.

Llorente, who has a buy-out clause of 36 million euros, has scored once in 14 appearances this season in all competitions.

($1 = 0.7803 euros) (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tom Pilcher)