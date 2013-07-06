MADRID, July 6 Barcelona have agreed to loan forward Bojan Krkic to Ajax Amsterdam for the 2013-14 campaign with an option for a further season, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old spent the past two seasons playing in Italy's Serie A, enjoying a reasonable season for AS Roma but barely featuring last term at AC Milan.

A product of Barca's youth academy, Bojan was once regarded as one of the club's the most promising talents but fell out of favour under former coach Pep Guardiola.

He will be coached by former Barca player Frank de Boer at Ajax, who won the Dutch league last season, and will have a chance to compete in the Champions League. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Patrick Johnston)