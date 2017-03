MADRID Oct 4 Barcelona's Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo created a record for minutes unbeaten at the start of a La Liga season in the match at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Bravo, who joined from Real Sociedad in the close season, surpassed the previous best of 560 minutes set by former Barca and Sociedad keeper Pedro Maria Artola in the 1977-78 season.

The Chilean produced a superb save in the ninth minute in Madrid when he leapt to his right to deny Rayo's Alberto Bueno. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)