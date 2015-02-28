MADRID Feb 28 Rayo Vallecano's Alberto Bueno achieved a rare feat by scoring four quickfire goals in a 4-2 La Liga win at home to Levante on Saturday that included a 'perfect' and 'flawless' hat-trick.

Midfielder Bueno, who came through Real Madrid's youth ranks and had a season on loan at English club Derby County before joining Rayo in August 2013, struck in the 23rd, 32nd, 33rd and 38th minutes at Rayo's Vallecas stadium in the Madrid suburbs.

The 26-year-old's first three goals were what is known as a 'perfect' hat-trick, when a player scores with his left foot, right foot and head.

It was also what is termed a 'flawless' hat-trick, where a player scores three goals in the same half without any other player finding the net.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was the last player before Bueno, whose name means 'good' in Spanish, to score a 'flawless and perfect' La Liga hat-trick, in a 4-0 win against Getafe in January 2013.

"I am really delighted as I have never scored three goals as a professional so imagine what it feels like to score four," Bueno said in an interview with Spanish television.

"It was an unforgettable experience, especially as we went 1-0 down and the bad memories started to come back," he added with the Madrid club 10th on 29 points from 25 games.

"I am happy to be scoring goals to help the team and on a personal level because it fills me with confidence and happiness.

"The two years I have been here at Rayo I have been on good form and hopefully I can continue improving."

Bueno was the first Rayo player to score four times in a La Liga match. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)