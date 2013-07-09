MADRID, July 9 Champions Barcelona will host Real Madrid for the first time next season on Oct. 26 or 27, the Spanish league said when the 2013-14 fixtures were announced on Tuesday.

Tito Vilanova's side face a new opponent in the dugout of their arch-rivals, Italian Carlo Ancelotti, and visit the Bernabeu for the second league 'Clasico' on March 22 or 23.

Barca start the defence of their title at home to Levante on Aug. 17 or 18 while Real Madrid host Real Betis. Atletico Madrid, who finished third last year, visit Sevilla.

The final round of matches is scheduled for May 17 and 18 when Barca host Atletico and Real are at home to Espanyol. (Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)